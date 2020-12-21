Dec 21, 2020
Bad COVID news appears to outweigh the good for investors
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Markets are down on news of new lockdowns and coronavirus mutations. Plus, what's been left out of the coronavirus relief bill, including direct aid for state and local governments and liability protections for businesses.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
What's included in Congress' $900 billion COVID relief bill
The headline items are $600 checks to individuals and an additional $300 per week in unemployment benefits for many.
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Freedom of the press isn’t free.
Support independent news today.