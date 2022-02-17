Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

COVID-triggered disruptions to school, child care fueling exodus of women from labor force
Feb 17, 2022

Also today: One of the biggest contributors to the comeback of retail sales in January was home furnishing and furniture sales. BioNTech is hoping its new mobile vaccine factories make COVID vaccination more accessible to developing countries, but some are skeptical of the vaccine maker's approach.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

Farmers, ranchers in the Southwest adapt to the region's worst drought in more than 1,000 years
More states are requiring high schoolers to complete financial aid application
How expensive will fuel get before Americans buy less of it?
How the high quit rate stokes inflation
