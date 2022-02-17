COVID-triggered disruptions to school, child care fueling exodus of women from labor force
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also today: One of the biggest contributors to the comeback of retail sales in January was home furnishing and furniture sales. BioNTech is hoping its new mobile vaccine factories make COVID vaccination more accessible to developing countries, but some are skeptical of the vaccine maker's approach.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer