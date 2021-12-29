Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

COVID sets a difficult stage for Broadway during a critical week
Dec 29, 2021

COVID sets a difficult stage for Broadway during a critical week

Also today: OSHA's temporary COVID-19 safety rules for health care employers have expired as omicron cases are mounting. The BBC reports on Hong Kong police raiding the Stand News media outlet and arresting its staff.

Will Broadway's biggest week be a bust?

by Stephanie Hughes
Dec 29, 2021
With frequent COVID outbreaks among casts and crews, dozens of performances are being canceled at what's normally a blockbuster time of year.
All of the people working on Broadway (and audience members) must be vaccinated. They’re also required to be masked when they're not performing. Above, an oversized mask from "The Phantom of the Opera" near Broadway in Times Square.
Stephanie Hughes/Marketplace
