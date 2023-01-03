COVID response angers China
From the BBC World Service: China reacts furiously as countries around the world impose testing for its travellers. Morocco has become the first country to impose a full ban on all those arriving from China, whatever their nationality. Meanwhile, we hear from a migrant rescue ship in the Mediterranean after Italy introduced new rules designed to cut the number of arrivals. Plus, the Irish Prime Minister says mistakes were made on all sides over the U.K.'s exit from the European Union.
