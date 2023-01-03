How We SurviveMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

COVID response angers China
Jan 3, 2023

A woman receives a COVID vaccine jab in Shanghai after China's government began pivoting away from its zero-COVID policy. Charles Zhang/Marketplace
From the BBC World Service: China reacts furiously as countries around the world impose testing for its travellers. Morocco has become the first country to impose a full ban on all those arriving from China, whatever their nationality. Meanwhile, we hear from a migrant rescue ship in the Mediterranean after Italy introduced new rules designed to cut the number of arrivals. Plus, the Irish Prime Minister says mistakes were made on all sides over the U.K.'s exit from the European Union.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

