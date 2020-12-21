Dec 21, 2020
Where money from the COVID relief agreement will flow
A closer look at the components of a package agreed upon by Republicans and Democrats last night, including relief checks, unemployment benefits and aid for small businesses. And, the need for dry ice when it comes to storing and shipping coronavirus vaccine doses.
