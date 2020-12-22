Dec 22, 2020
Expanded eligibility for COVID relief money to support households
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Families with mixed immigration status will be eligible for COVID relief checks. Plus, thinking ahead to the economy of 2021. And, small businesses are hit especially hard when shipping deliveries go awry during the holiday season.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
The new COVID relief package expands who qualifies for relief checks
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
December consumer confidence is down, but fingers crossed for the months to come
"If you think about consumer confidence next month, what will we have? We'll have stimulus checks having gone out, most likely, and we'll also have a growing number of people having been vaccinated against COVID," said Drew Matus, chief market strategist for MetLife Investment Management. "And you have to imagine the people being vaccinated against COVID are going to be a little more optimistic."
Shipping delays cause problems for small retailers
We’re expecting record online sales this holiday season, and shippers are having a hard time keeping up.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
You make it possible.
Donate today & power nonprofit news tomorrow.