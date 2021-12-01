COVID-19 vaccines a key to next year’s economic recovery, says the OECD
From the BBC World Service: The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development says increasing vaccine access must be a priority to help tackle the health crisis and alleviate bottlenecks at ports, factories and borders by allowing them to re-open. And, is the EU's new "Global Gateway" strategy designed to rival China's global influence?
