COVID-19 vaccines a key to next year’s economic recovery, says the OECD
Dec 1, 2021

From the BBC World Service: The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development says increasing vaccine access must be a priority to help tackle the health crisis and alleviate bottlenecks at ports, factories and borders by allowing them to re-open. And, is the EU's new "Global Gateway" strategy designed to rival China's global influence?

