Stock prices soar on vaccine news, Biden win
Nov 9, 2020

Stock prices soar on vaccine news, Biden win

Plus, Biden advisers' talks with drugmaker executives on the U.S. government’s Operation Warp Speed. And, companies large and small will be adapting business plans to a new White House administration.

Reports that one coronavirus vaccine works well adds to the gains stocks were already making given Biden's victory

Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives, says "global markets were rallying overnight, even before we got the vaccine news. And now it's just like icing on the cake. And there's a supercharged positive tone in markets this morning." According to Coronado, it also seems that, in terms of the potential for more federal coronavirus relief, "things have moved a bit in the positive direction this morning."
Biden team met with Operation Warp Speed drugmakers before election

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer reports.
Elections 2020

Change in the White House means changing plans for some businesses

by Kimberly Adams
Nov 9, 2020
Companies large and small are getting ready for changes in trade, taxes and health care policy.
Then-Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris deliver remarks in August in Wilmington, Delaware.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Stay Home American Football

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
