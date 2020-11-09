Stock prices soar on vaccine news, Biden win

Reports that one coronavirus vaccine works well adds to the gains stocks were already making given Biden's victory

Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives, says "global markets were rallying overnight, even before we got the vaccine news. And now it's just like icing on the cake. And there's a supercharged positive tone in markets this morning." According to Coronado, it also seems that, in terms of the potential for more federal coronavirus relief, "things have moved a bit in the positive direction this morning."