Nov 9, 2020
Stock prices soar on vaccine news, Biden win
Plus, Biden advisers' talks with drugmaker executives on the U.S. government’s Operation Warp Speed. And, companies large and small will be adapting business plans to a new White House administration.
Segments From this episode
Biden team met with Operation Warp Speed drugmakers before election
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer reports.
Change in the White House means changing plans for some businesses
Companies large and small are getting ready for changes in trade, taxes and health care policy.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director