May 21, 2020
2.4 million more people filed for unemployment
It's now 39 million people that have filed first-time unemployment claims since the lockdowns started. Mortgage loan delinquencies skyrocket. Marketplace's podcast "The Uncertain Hour" has a new episode out about the wealth and poverty history of quarantines.
Stories From this episode
As unemployment skyrockets, so do mortgage loan delinquencies
April saw the biggest one-month jump in U.S. home loan delinquencies ever.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director