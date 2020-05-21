COVID-19Economic Anxiety Index®Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditCheck Your Balance ™️

2.4 million more people filed for unemployment
May 21, 2020

It's now 39 million people that have filed first-time unemployment claims since the lockdowns started. Mortgage loan delinquencies skyrocket. Marketplace's podcast "The Uncertain Hour" has a new episode out about the wealth and poverty history of quarantines.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

As unemployment skyrockets, so do mortgage loan delinquencies

by Jasmine Garsd
May 21, 2020
April saw the biggest one-month jump in U.S. home loan delinquencies ever.
More than 3.8 million mortgage holders, 7.3% of all home loans, have already entered into forbearance plans as of April 30.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

