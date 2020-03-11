Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Pressing pause on Coachella

Mar 11, 2020
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Corner Office from Marketplace

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,379 Episodes
Marketplace 4,054 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,761 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 171 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 125 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 37 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 26 Episodes
Local Radio Airtimes
ABOUT SHOW
Subscribe
Treating COVID-19’s economic symptoms
Mar 11, 2020

Treating COVID-19’s economic symptoms

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
President Trump's push for a payroll tax cut. What action will Europe take to support its economy during the new coronavirus outbreak? How banning political ads on certain social media platforms is affecting campaigns.

Stories From this episode

Would a payroll tax cut work in the COVID-19 economy?

by Kristin Schwab Mar 11, 2020
Extra cash probably wouldn't get people to take cruises or go to concerts.
President Donald Trump has suggested a payroll tax cut to help with the economic slowdown caused by the spread of COVID-19.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

How Europe can support its economy as the COVID-19 outbreak grows

by Victoria Craig Mar 11, 2020
President Christine Lagarde has said the ECB is "ready to take appropriate and targeted measures" to address the crisis.
The European Central Bank benchmark rate already sits at a record low of -0.5%.
Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

Social media limits on political ads hurt smaller campaigns

by Kimberly Adams Mar 11, 2020
Google's new policies mean campaigns need to spend more to get their messages out.
This year, Google started limiting microtargeting after complaints that some political messages were getting shared with just a handful of people.
Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

Music from the episode

Deep Cover Fat Joe

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
No sensationalism.
No fearmongering.
Just facts.

 

Support news that keeps you grounded and informed.
INVEST IN MARKETPLACE