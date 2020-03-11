Mar 11, 2020
Treating COVID-19’s economic symptoms
President Trump's push for a payroll tax cut. What action will Europe take to support its economy during the new coronavirus outbreak? How banning political ads on certain social media platforms is affecting campaigns.
Stories From this episode
Would a payroll tax cut work in the COVID-19 economy?
Extra cash probably wouldn't get people to take cruises or go to concerts.
How Europe can support its economy as the COVID-19 outbreak grows
President Christine Lagarde has said the ECB is "ready to take appropriate and targeted measures" to address the crisis.
Social media limits on political ads hurt smaller campaigns
Google's new policies mean campaigns need to spend more to get their messages out.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
