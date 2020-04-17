COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

More COVID-19 testing will be key
Apr 17, 2020

Among the new federal guidelines for easing the economy back up is more widespread testing. A global perspective on getting back to work after sheltering in place. China's economy contracts for the first time in decades.

Music from the episode

Ten Cent Pistol The Black Keys

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
