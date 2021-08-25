Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

COVID-19 stress leads to shortage of teachers
Aug 25, 2021

Also today: Susan Schmidt joins us to discuss the markets. The FAA is looking to the safety culture of Boeing after safety inspectors for the aircraft maker complained about pressure from their bosses. Also, people are buying lots of cookware, but how long is the hot streak going to last?

Segments From this episode

How long can demand for cookware last?

by Caroline Champlin
Aug 25, 2021
The retailer Williams-Sonoma reported record revenue and profits last quarter.
A woman walks out of a Williams-Sonoma store in New York, New York.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
COVID-19

Teachers are leaving the profession due to COVID-19 stresses

by Rocio Hernandez
Aug 25, 2021
The size of the teaching workforce didn't change significantly in Arizona, but pandemic-related stress has been a big factor for those who decided to quit.
Former Phoenix English teacher Elise Vellescaz says choosing to be a teacher was the best decision she ever made. But she left the profession, for now, because of the stress of teaching during the pandemic was too difficult.
Rocio Hernandez
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

