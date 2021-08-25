COVID-19 stress leads to shortage of teachers
Also today: Susan Schmidt joins us to discuss the markets. The FAA is looking to the safety culture of Boeing after safety inspectors for the aircraft maker complained about pressure from their bosses. Also, people are buying lots of cookware, but how long is the hot streak going to last?
Segments From this episode
How long can demand for cookware last?
The retailer Williams-Sonoma reported record revenue and profits last quarter.
Teachers are leaving the profession due to COVID-19 stresses
The size of the teaching workforce didn't change significantly in Arizona, but pandemic-related stress has been a big factor for those who decided to quit.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director