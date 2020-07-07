Jul 7, 2020
Americans are moving because of the pandemic
How COVID-19 is changing where people live. Will we see a rebound in the demand for labor after declines in the spring? Job openings numbers for May are out today. And, how the U.K. has kept its unemployment rate down.
Segments From this episode
How COVID-19 has changed where Americans live
Almost a quarter of adults have either moved because of the pandemic or know someone who has.
How the UK has kept unemployment down — for now
So far, the nation's businesses have avoided laying off 9.3 million workers.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
