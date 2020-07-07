Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Americans are moving because of the pandemic
Jul 7, 2020

Americans are moving because of the pandemic

How COVID-19 is changing where people live. Will we see a rebound in the demand for labor after declines in the spring? Job openings numbers for May are out today. And, how the U.K. has kept its unemployment rate down.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

How COVID-19 has changed where Americans live

by Kimberly Adams
Jul 7, 2020
Almost a quarter of adults have either moved because of the pandemic or know someone who has.
The biggest share of the movers was young people ages 18 to 29.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
COVID-19

How the UK has kept unemployment down — for now

by Victoria Craig
Jul 7, 2020
So far, the nation's businesses have avoided laying off 9.3 million workers.
Government furlough programs and business loan and grant schemes allowed U.K. companies to keep their staff on their payrolls even if their doors were shut.
Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Hard Times Paramore

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
