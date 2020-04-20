As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Apr 20, 2020
COVID-19 quarantines spark rise in marijuana sales
The Paycheck Protection Program could be getting a boost. Also, Julia Coronado joins us to talk about the markets. Then, we examine how in some states, stay-at-home could mean smoke at home, as marijuana sales have increased due to the…
Music from the episode
North Wing Shingo Sekiguchi
Intruders The Antlers
Reptilia The Strokes
Lost in Florence Kendall Miles, I Eat Plants for a Living
Tripping Out Curtis Mayfield
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
