Apr 9, 2020
Nobel laureate on poverty and COVID-19
Warnings that the pandemic could push half a billion people into poverty. Nobel laureate Esther Duflo offers advice for aiding the poor. We're in for another awful report on layoffs in the U.S. today.
Stories From this episode
Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio
How to help the poor amid COVID-19? Give them money, says Nobel laureate Esther Duflo
If a segment of the population stops buying things, it could lead to a much larger economic crisis, Duflo warned.
