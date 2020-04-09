COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

Nobel laureate on poverty and COVID-19
Apr 9, 2020

Nobel laureate on poverty and COVID-19

Warnings that the pandemic could push half a billion people into poverty. Nobel laureate Esther Duflo offers advice for aiding the poor. We're in for another awful report on layoffs in the U.S. today.

Stories From this episode

Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio

How to help the poor amid COVID-19? Give them money, says Nobel laureate Esther Duflo

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Apr 9, 2020
If a segment of the population stops buying things, it could lead to a much larger economic crisis, Duflo warned.
Nobel laureate Esther Duflo points to direct cash transfers in coronavirus response.
Christine Olsson/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Storm Returns (A Prefuse/Tommy Guerrero Interlude) Prefuse 73

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
