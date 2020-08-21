SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

Making a universal basic income more equitable
Aug 21, 2020

The $1,200 stimulus checks didn't go out to higher-income people — but they didn't go out to many lower-income people, too. Business as usual for Uber and Lyft in California ... for now. European economies run into new trouble.

Segments From this episode

Other ride-hailing companies are closely watching Uber, Lyft and California

by Justin Ho
Aug 21, 2020
Competitors may look to start offering rides in the state.
A November ballot measure will give California voters a chance to weigh in on how drivers should be classified.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
New lockdowns, decreased business activity and massive borrowing: The current state of European economies

The BBC's Andrew Walker reports.
Reimagining the Economy

The need for an equity-based universal basic income

by David Brancaccio and Daniel Shin
Aug 21, 2020
José Quiñonez says a targeted, data-driven system will help us during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.
EricGerrard/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
