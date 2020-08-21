Aug 21, 2020
Making a universal basic income more equitable
The $1,200 stimulus checks didn't go out to higher-income people — but they didn't go out to many lower-income people, too. Business as usual for Uber and Lyft in California ... for now. European economies run into new trouble.
Segments From this episode
Other ride-hailing companies are closely watching Uber, Lyft and California
Competitors may look to start offering rides in the state.
New lockdowns, decreased business activity and massive borrowing: The current state of European economies
The BBC's Andrew Walker reports.
The need for an equity-based universal basic income
José Quiñonez says a targeted, data-driven system will help us during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director