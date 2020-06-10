Jun 10, 2020
How COVID-19 affects opportunities for young people
The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development predicts a deep recession around the world. But for how long? Adidas pledges to hire more Black employees. And, how COVID-19 might lead to more "youth disconnection" in the U.S.
Stories From this episode
COVID-19 could devastate nation's youth when it comes to school, work, new report finds
"Disconnected youth" are neither attending school nor working. COVID-19 could push the youth disconnection rate to 1 in 5 young people.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director