How COVID-19 affects opportunities for young people
Jun 10, 2020

How COVID-19 affects opportunities for young people

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development predicts a deep recession around the world. But for how long? Adidas pledges to hire more Black employees. And, how COVID-19 might lead to more "youth disconnection" in the U.S.

COVID-19

COVID-19 could devastate nation's youth when it comes to school, work, new report finds

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Jun 10, 2020
"Disconnected youth" are neither attending school nor working. COVID-19 could push the youth disconnection rate to 1 in 5 young people.
"All of us pay a high price for youth disconnection," says Measure of America's Kristen Lewis, "because it leads to lower tax revenues, reduced competitiveness as a nation, higher health and criminal justice costs and much more."
Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Once In A Lifetime The Hit Crew

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director