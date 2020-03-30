As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Mar 30, 2020
COVID-19 worker backlash
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Oil prices hit an 18-year low. Workers at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island are planning a strike for Monday. How this "cancellation economy" is affecting places like the Coachella Valley in California.
Subscribe on
Stories From this episode
COVID-19
Demanding better COVID-19 protections, workers nationwide plan walkouts
Amazon, Instacart and Whole Foods face backlash from workers concerned about safe working conditions.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Coachella Valley businesses reeling after festival, conferences called off
COVID-19 has put the region's $7 billion events industry at risk.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
What happened today?
Make today make sense with our new 10-minute daily Make Me Smart podcast.