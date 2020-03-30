Featured Now COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

COVID-19 worker backlash
Mar 30, 2020

Oil prices hit an 18-year low. Workers at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island are planning a strike for Monday. How this "cancellation economy" is affecting places like the Coachella Valley in California.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Demanding better COVID-19 protections, workers nationwide plan walkouts

by Andy Uhler, David Brancaccio, and Alex Schroeder Mar 30, 2020
Amazon, Instacart and Whole Foods face backlash from workers concerned about safe working conditions.
Instacart employee Monica Ortega holds bags of groceries she picked up from a supermarket for delivery to a customer on March 19, 2020.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Coachella Valley businesses reeling after festival, conferences called off

by Benjamin Gottlieb Mar 30, 2020
COVID-19 has put the region's $7 billion events industry at risk.
In addition to the festivals, this time of year brings all kinds of groups to the desert for conferences.
Presley Ann/Getty Images for Coachella
Music from the episode

La Gang de Siempre Crema Cruda Gang

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
