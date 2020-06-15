Jun 15, 2020
COVID-19’s effect on Native American economies and well-being
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The pandemic has closed casinos, a major economic engine for Native American tribes. Money out of the stock market following news of a COVID-19 outbreak in Beijing and infection increases in U.S. states. Bankrupt Hertz is flooding the used-car market.
Subscribe on
Stories From this episode
COVID-19 has closed tribal casinos and cut off other vital revenue sources
Tribal leaders say COVID-19 closures have had a devastating economic effect.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director