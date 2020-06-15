Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

COVID-19’s effect on Native American economies and well-being
Jun 15, 2020

The pandemic has closed casinos, a major economic engine for Native American tribes. Money out of the stock market following news of a COVID-19 outbreak in Beijing and infection increases in U.S. states. Bankrupt Hertz is flooding the used-car market.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

COVID-19 has closed tribal casinos and cut off other vital revenue sources

by Savannah Maher
Jun 15, 2020
Tribal leaders say COVID-19 closures have had a devastating economic effect.
The Northern Arapaho Tribe’s Wind River Hotel and Casino, located on the Wind River Reservation in Wyoming, has been closed since mid-March.
Savannah Maher
Music from the episode

Puff Lah KAYTRANADA

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director