Mar 10, 2020
Inside Italy’s lockdown
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
What's behind the latest financial market gyrations. A closer look at Italy, where citizens woke up to an entire country on lockdown.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow