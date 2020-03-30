As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Mar 30, 2020
Doctors need more parking
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
With hospital parking lots busier due to COVID-19, what can health workers do? Global governments add more stimulus. Developing countries need increased health spending to tackle the pandemic.
Subscribe on
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
What happened today?
Make today make sense with our new 10-minute daily Make Me Smart podcast.