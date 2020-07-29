Jul 29, 2020
COVID-19 health care exposes yet another racial divide
People of color are almost twice as likely as white people to be worried about paying for care if they get COVID-19, a new study shows. The pandemic's effects on big automakers. And, former Deadspin staffers start a new company.
Segments From this episode
There's a big racial divide over COVID-19 cost concerns, new study finds
People of color are almost twice as likely as white people to be worried about how to pay for care if they get COVID-19.
This year has been a "roller-coaster ride" for automakers
The coronavirus pandemic forced Ford, GM and Fiat Chrysler to close factories and halt production. They're expected to report large losses.
Deadspin journalists reunite with new site, Defector, and new business model
It's a whole new ballgame when it comes to how Defector staffers will operate their digital media company.
