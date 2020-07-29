Million BazillionUnemployment 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

ABOUT SHOW
COVID-19 health care exposes yet another racial divide
Jul 29, 2020

COVID-19 health care exposes yet another racial divide

People of color are almost twice as likely as white people to be worried about paying for care if they get COVID-19, a new study shows. The pandemic's effects on big automakers. And, former Deadspin staffers start a new company.

Segments From this episode

Race and Economy

There's a big racial divide over COVID-19 cost concerns, new study finds

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Jul 29, 2020
People of color are almost twice as likely as white people to be worried about how to pay for care if they get COVID-19.
The study also says nonwhite workers are about twice as likely as whites to stay in a job they don’t like because they’re afraid of losing health insurance during the pandemic.
Go Nakamura/Getty Images
COVID-19

This year has been a "roller-coaster ride" for automakers

by Jack Stewart
Jul 29, 2020
The coronavirus pandemic forced Ford, GM and Fiat Chrysler to close factories and halt production. They're expected to report large losses.
Analysts say this could be one of the most difficult quarters for carmakers in modern history. Pictured: Cars for sale at a Ford dealership in the Queens borough of New York City.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Deadspin journalists reunite with new site, Defector, and new business model

by Andy Uhler
Jul 29, 2020
It's a whole new ballgame when it comes to how Defector staffers will operate their digital media company.
Writers and editors for Defector will own and operate their new digital media company, and staffers will get paid as the money comes in.
Courtesy Defector
