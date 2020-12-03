Elections 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

There’s new momentum for federal pandemic relief efforts
Dec 3, 2020

There’s new momentum for federal pandemic relief efforts

In focus: A $900 billion proposal from a bipartisan group of senators. Plus, a new Urban Institute report finds Black, Latinx and Native American workers are particularly vulnerable to coronavirus infection on the job. And, Kroger offers rapid antibody testing.

Segments From this episode

The latest efforts to prop up the COVID-battered U.S. economy seem to have new energy in Washington

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
People of color more at risk of COVID-19 spread at work

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Dec 3, 2020
The Urban Institute says more than half of Black, Latinx and Native American workers have jobs that put them at a greater risk.
wagnerokasaki via Getty Images
COVID-19

Kroger, offering antibody tests, may be well placed to distribute a vaccine

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Dec 3, 2020
Vaccines present opportunity for big retailers in general and grocery chains in particular.
Coronavirus antibody tests are another way for Kroger to get people in the door, and health and wellness is already a major part of the chain’s business model.
Callaghan O'Hare/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Southbound Blue Scholars

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
