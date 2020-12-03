Dec 3, 2020
There’s new momentum for federal pandemic relief efforts
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
In focus: A $900 billion proposal from a bipartisan group of senators. Plus, a new Urban Institute report finds Black, Latinx and Native American workers are particularly vulnerable to coronavirus infection on the job. And, Kroger offers rapid antibody testing.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
The latest efforts to prop up the COVID-battered U.S. economy seem to have new energy in Washington
Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
People of color more at risk of COVID-19 spread at work
The Urban Institute says more than half of Black, Latinx and Native American workers have jobs that put them at a greater risk.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
SUBSCRIBE
Kroger, offering antibody tests, may be well placed to distribute a vaccine
Vaccines present opportunity for big retailers in general and grocery chains in particular.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
SUBSCRIBE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Flaunt your Liquid Assets.
Donate $60 to get our new mug as a
thank-you gift!