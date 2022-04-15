COVID-19 era leaves lasting imprint on how businesses handle staffing
We look into how the pandemic has altered the way businesses function going forward, especially when it comes to dealing with the possibility of sick staff members or another shutdown as cases surge in some parts of the country. The truck traffic jam along the Mexican border in Texas is starting to ease as Texas' governor alters his stance on a policy that required additional truck inspections. Domestic manufacturing output has risen, but what effect could that have on prices?
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer