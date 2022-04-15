Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
COVID-19 era leaves lasting imprint on how businesses handle staffing
Apr 15, 2022

COVID-19 era leaves lasting imprint on how businesses handle staffing

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
We look into how the pandemic has altered the way businesses function going forward, especially when it comes to dealing with the possibility of sick staff members or another shutdown as cases surge in some parts of the country. The truck traffic jam along the Mexican border in Texas is starting to ease as Texas' governor alters his stance on a policy that required additional truck inspections. Domestic manufacturing output has risen, but what effect could that have on prices?

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:29 AM PDT
8:37
2:25 AM PDT
9:04
2:55 AM PDT
1:50
4:59 PM PDT
16:18
4:11 PM PDT
27:00
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Declining enrollment affects how public schools balance budgets
Declining enrollment affects how public schools balance budgets
The customs business has become all about handling the unexpected
The customs business has become all about handling the unexpected
What JPMorgan Chase's earnings report can tell us about the state of the economy
What JPMorgan Chase's earnings report can tell us about the state of the economy
Inside Shanghai's indefinite lockdown: isolation, outcry and food shortages
COVID-19
Inside Shanghai's indefinite lockdown: isolation, outcry and food shortages