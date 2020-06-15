Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
English consumers urged to “shop with confidence”
Jun 15, 2020

English consumers urged to “shop with confidence”

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
As non-essential stores in England open for the first time in three months, the boss of bookseller Barnes & Noble and Waterstones explains how quarantining books works. Investors worry about a potential second wave of COVID-19 infections.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director