Elections 2020Economic Anxiety Index®Business of VotingMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track Vaccines

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Missed latest episode of Marketplace? Listen here
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
COVID-19 does not care who wins or loses the election
Nov 5, 2020

COVID-19 does not care who wins or loses the election

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus, what's going on with Ant Group's planned IPO? Also, what exit polls can and can't tell us about what's on the mind of voters. And, how productivity has been hit by election uncertainty.

Segments From this episode

Without additional pandemic aid, we're looking at an economy that has already signs of slowing dramatically as we enter the winter

Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, says layoffs are "stubbornly high" and it looks like employment slowed further in October. "That ups the ante that the wounds triggered by COVID will leave more permanent scars on the U.S. economy," Swonk said.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

What was supposed to be the world's biggest launch of a new stock has been postponed indefinitely

There's word that Ant Group of China has begun returning money to investors. Marketplace China correspondent Jennifer Pak has more.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
Elections 2020

Exit poll: Americans are deeply divided on COVID-19 and the economy

by Mitchell Hartman
Nov 5, 2020
Those who voted for Biden said they are having a harder time in the COVID economy, according to exit polls done for major television networks.
A man casts his ballot at Tippecanoe Library on the first day of in-person early voting in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Oct. 20, 2020.
Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Elections 2020

Getting any work done? Election uncertainty drives distraction at work

by Samantha Fields
Nov 5, 2020
The election has had a major effect on work productivity this year, with more people voting and paying attention to the results.
Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
And the winner is ... Yep, economists have models for every outcome
Elections 2020
And the winner is ... Yep, economists have models for every outcome
When will we know the results of the 2020 election?
Elections 2020
When will we know the results of the 2020 election?
California voters to decide measure that could spur home sales
Elections 2020
California voters to decide measure that could spur home sales
With a divided government likely, chances of a big economic relief plan wane
COVID-19
With a divided government likely, chances of a big economic relief plan wane