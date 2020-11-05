Nov 5, 2020
COVID-19 does not care who wins or loses the election
Plus, what's going on with Ant Group's planned IPO? Also, what exit polls can and can't tell us about what's on the mind of voters. And, how productivity has been hit by election uncertainty.
Segments From this episode
Without additional pandemic aid, we're looking at an economy that has already signs of slowing dramatically as we enter the winter
Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, says layoffs are "stubbornly high" and it looks like employment slowed further in October. "That ups the ante that the wounds triggered by COVID will leave more permanent scars on the U.S. economy," Swonk said.
What was supposed to be the world's biggest launch of a new stock has been postponed indefinitely
There's word that Ant Group of China has begun returning money to investors. Marketplace China correspondent Jennifer Pak has more.
Exit poll: Americans are deeply divided on COVID-19 and the economy
Those who voted for Biden said they are having a harder time in the COVID economy, according to exit polls done for major television networks.
Getting any work done? Election uncertainty drives distraction at work
The election has had a major effect on work productivity this year, with more people voting and paying attention to the results.
