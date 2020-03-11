Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Marketplace Morning Report

Pressing pause on Coachella

Mar 11, 2020
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Corner Office from Marketplace

Pressing pause on Coachella
Mar 11, 2020

Pressing pause on Coachella

Governments around the globe figure out how to fight back against COVID-19. The Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals scheduled for next month get postponed. The federal government still needs to find 500,000 people to work the 2020 census.

Stories From this episode

Low unemployment puts strain on census hiring

by Matt Bloom Mar 11, 2020
The Census Bureau is offering higher wages and pulling workers in from neighboring states.
Christa Bender, a census recruiting assistant, at a hiring fair at the University of Colorado, Boulder.
Matt Bloom/KUNC News
Music from the episode

Formation Beyoncé

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
