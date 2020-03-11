Mar 11, 2020
Pressing pause on Coachella
Governments around the globe figure out how to fight back against COVID-19. The Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals scheduled for next month get postponed. The federal government still needs to find 500,000 people to work the 2020 census.
Stories From this episode
Low unemployment puts strain on census hiring
The Census Bureau is offering higher wages and pulling workers in from neighboring states.
