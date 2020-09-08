SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

COVID-19 concerns hang over reopening child care centers
Sep 8, 2020

COVID-19 concerns hang over reopening child care centers

The president pledges to crack down on companies that create jobs in China. Child care centers are weighing the pros and cons of reopening. We examine if decades-long runs for shows can still be a thing.

Segments From this episode

Trump, Biden start squaring off about China

Both are accusing the other of being soft on China. Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
COVID-19

Child care providers weigh the costs and benefits of reopening

by Claire McInerny
Sep 8, 2020
Texas allowed child care centers to open n May, but the high infection rates and hospitalizations of COVID-19 in Austin this summer made some wary of reopening.
Around 30% of child care centers in the state of Texas are closed and in danger of not being able to reopen, according a policy associate for Texans Care for Children.
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
How far can shows boldly go in the streaming age?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Sep 8, 2020
The first episode of "Star Trek" aired 54 years ago today. What does TV show longevity look like in the era of streaming services?
Leonard Nimoy and William Shatner as Mr. Spock and Capt. Kirk from "Star Trek."
Wikimedia Commons
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
