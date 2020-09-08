Sep 8, 2020
COVID-19 concerns hang over reopening child care centers
The president pledges to crack down on companies that create jobs in China. Child care centers are weighing the pros and cons of reopening. We examine if decades-long runs for shows can still be a thing.
Segments From this episode
Trump, Biden start squaring off about China
Both are accusing the other of being soft on China. Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
Child care providers weigh the costs and benefits of reopening
Texas allowed child care centers to open n May, but the high infection rates and hospitalizations of COVID-19 in Austin this summer made some wary of reopening.
How far can shows boldly go in the streaming age?
The first episode of "Star Trek" aired 54 years ago today. What does TV show longevity look like in the era of streaming services?
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director