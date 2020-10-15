Oct 15, 2020
Market jitters return as COVID-19 cases surge in Europe
The company behind boy band BTS launches on the stock market in South Korea days after the K-pop group topped the Billboard chart. A second major airline CEO quits. Disagreement over fishing is holding up post-Brexit talks.
