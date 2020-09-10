SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyFast-track vaccines

COVID-19 adds more weight to Mexico’s collapsing economy
Sep 10, 2020

Senators will vote on a “skinny” economic relief package. Also, indoor dining is about to return to New York. We also take a look at the ripple effect of Mexico’s struggling economy.

Segments From this episode

Senators to vote on economic stimulus

Scott Tong helps break down the Senate's "skinny" plan.
COVID-19

Indoor dining returns to New York, but is it too late for some places?

by Erika Beras
Sep 10, 2020
It's the latest step in rebuilding the city's decimated restaurant business. Will it be too little too late?
A restaurant offers outdoor dining as the city continues Phase 4 of re-opening following restrictions imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus on Aug. 22, 2020 in New York City.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
COVID-19

Mexico's crumbling economy leads to border arrests, more COVID-19 fears

by Andy Uhler
Sep 10, 2020
Roughly 40% of the population of Mexico lives in poverty. The struggles were present even before COVID-19 hit.
A sign with indications to cross to the United States near El Chaparral pedestrian crossing port in Tijuana, Mexico, on Sept. 1.
Guillermo Arias/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
