Sep 10, 2020
COVID-19 adds more weight to Mexico’s collapsing economy
Senators will vote on a “skinny” economic relief package. Also, indoor dining is about to return to New York. We also take a look at the ripple effect of Mexico’s struggling economy.
Senators to vote on economic stimulus
Scott Tong helps break down the Senate's "skinny" plan.
Indoor dining returns to New York, but is it too late for some places?
It's the latest step in rebuilding the city's decimated restaurant business. Will it be too little too late?
Mexico's crumbling economy leads to border arrests, more COVID-19 fears
Roughly 40% of the population of Mexico lives in poverty. The struggles were present even before COVID-19 hit.
