Mar 17, 2021
Check your bank accounts
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The first round of those $1,400 direct payments for COVID relief are supposed to clear today for many Americans. Plus, how retailers are competing to attract the consumers who will be spending their relief payments. And, tracking homelessness during the pandemic.
Segments From this episode
Many will see $1,400 COVID payments hit bank accounts today
Tens of millions of taxpayers will get the direct payments Wednesday if the IRS has their direct deposit information.
Companies see an opportunity with more relief money headed to consumers
Deals and other offers are likely to appear online, where people have already been shopping during the pandemic.
How many people have been homeless during the pandemic?
One measure of homelessness is the annual "point-in-time count." Critics say it falls short of identifying the problem's severity.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
DOUBLE your gift:
support our kids’ podcast with a special match