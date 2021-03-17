The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Check your bank accounts
Mar 17, 2021

Check your bank accounts

The first round of those $1,400 direct payments for COVID relief are supposed to clear today for many Americans. Plus, how retailers are competing to attract the consumers who will be spending their relief payments. And, tracking homelessness during the pandemic.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Many will see $1,400 COVID payments hit bank accounts today

by David Brancaccio and Nova Safo
Mar 17, 2021
Tens of millions of taxpayers will get the direct payments Wednesday if the IRS has their direct deposit information.
There was some initial confusion because the IRS said that it began processing payments on Friday. People were online on Monday wondering where their deposits were.
William Thomas Cain/Getty Images
COVID-19

Companies see an opportunity with more relief money headed to consumers

by Justin Ho
Mar 17, 2021
Deals and other offers are likely to appear online, where people have already been shopping during the pandemic.
Consumers are likely to spend this latest round of relief payments quickly, said Matt Kleinschmit, CEO of the market research consultancy Reach3 Insights.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
COVID-19

How many people have been homeless during the pandemic?

by Kyle Vass
Mar 17, 2021
One measure of homelessness is the annual "point-in-time count." Critics say it falls short of identifying the problem's severity.
Michelle Massie (left) and Haleigh Skaggs (right) walk along a riverside path looking for people experiencing homelessness in Huntington, W.Va., Jan. 27, 2021.
Courtesy of Kyle Vass
Music from the episode

Tower Seven Thievery Corporation

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
