Could we be nearing the end of the banking crisis?

The failure and subsequent sale of First Republic Bank is the latest episode in the continuing fallout from the Silicon Valley Bank collapse in March. Yet there may be cause for cautious optimism this could be one of the final dominos to fall in the banking crisis. Julia Coronado, president of MacroPolicy Perspectives, tells us more about what could lay ahead. Plus, a deeper look into what exactly happened when financial regulators sprung into action overnight Monday. And, how Homeboy Industries, an LA-based nonprofit that rehabilitates formerly incarcerated and gang-affiliated people, is taking on the challenge of recycling clothing.