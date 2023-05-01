The Uncertain HourFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Could we be nearing the end of the banking crisis?
May 1, 2023

Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
The failure and subsequent sale of First Republic Bank is the latest episode in the continuing fallout from the Silicon Valley Bank collapse in March. Yet there may be cause for cautious optimism this could be one of the final dominos to fall in the banking crisis. Julia Coronado, president of MacroPolicy Perspectives, tells us more about what could lay ahead. Plus, a deeper look into what exactly happened when financial regulators sprung into action overnight Monday. And, how Homeboy Industries, an LA-based nonprofit that rehabilitates formerly incarcerated and gang-affiliated people, is taking on the challenge of recycling clothing. 

Segments From this episode

Was First Republic the last domino to fall in the banking crisis?

Julia Coronado, president of MacroPolicy Perspectives, tells us more about what could be next in the banking saga.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

