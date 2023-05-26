Donate now to help us reach our critical goal and stay on track for the fiscal year.
Could Turkey’s President Erdogan secure another term in office?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: Voters in Turkey head to the polls on Sunday for a runoff second-round presidential election. We look at the likelihood of a win for incumbent President Erdogan. Plus, pasta prices in Italy have soared over the past year due to high energy costs, bad weather and supply chain disruption; but there may be some good news on the horizon.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC