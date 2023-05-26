Raising the Debt CeilingFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Could Turkey’s President Erdogan secure another term in office?
May 26, 2023

Could Turkey’s President Erdogan secure another term in office?

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
From the BBC World Service: Voters in Turkey head to the polls on Sunday for a runoff second-round presidential election. We look at the likelihood of a win for incumbent President Erdogan. Plus, pasta prices in Italy have soared over the past year due to high energy costs, bad weather and supply chain disruption; but there may be some good news on the horizon.

