Could the omicron coronavirus surge cancel another UK Christmas?
Dec 14, 2021

From the BBC World Service: The U.K. government is under pressure over tighter coronavirus restrictions including mandatory mask-wearing and so-called vaccine passports. A group of friends from the beauty industry are looking to challenge colourism within the South Asian community. A study finds that you don't need to be exceptionally clever to pursue careers in rocket science or brain surgery.

