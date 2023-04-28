Could the North Sea become a green energy hub?
From the BBC World Service: With a desperate need to stop relying on Russian energy, there are plans to make the North Sea ‘Europe’s biggest green power plant’. We speak with Maurice Berns, head of the Boston Consulting Group Center for Energy Impact, about the idea. Plus, Brazil will continue to farm according to its own regulations, despite European Union laws banning the import of products linked to deforestation. And, rising sugar and cocoa prices are bringing a sour note to the confectionery industry.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC