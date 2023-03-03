A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Could privatization be behind the fatal train crash in Greece?
Mar 3, 2023

Could privatization be behind the fatal train crash in Greece?

From the BBC World Service: The fallout from Tuesday's deadly train crash has brought attention to the era of privatization that followed Greece's financial crisis in 2015. We look at what role that could have played in the leadup to the disaster. A new report says Chinese scientists are leading their American counterparts in dozens of fields of technological research. And, could South Korean reality TV be the next big streaming sensation?

