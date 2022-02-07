Could President Biden help if Russia restricts gas supplies to Europe?
From the BBC World Service: President Biden is due to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz amid concerns over European access to natural gas from Russia. This happens as tens of thousands of Russian troops remain stationed along its border with Ukraine. Plus, leading figures behind the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine accuse politicians of damaging its reputation. And Canada's capital, Ottawa, declares a state of emergency over ongoing trucker protests.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director