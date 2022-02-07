Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Could President Biden help if Russia restricts gas supplies to Europe?
Feb 7, 2022

From the BBC World Service: President Biden is due to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz amid concerns over European access to natural gas from Russia. This happens as tens of thousands of Russian troops remain stationed along its border with Ukraine. Plus, leading figures behind the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine accuse politicians of damaging its reputation. And Canada's capital, Ottawa, declares a state of emergency over ongoing trucker protests.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

