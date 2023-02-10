Race and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Show off your love of Marketplace by grabbing an Investor T-shirt when you donate $5/month. Give Now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Could poultry farmers come to the rescue for egg suppliers?
Feb 10, 2023

Could poultry farmers come to the rescue for egg suppliers?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
miheco/Flickr
Egg prices are still up in supermarkets across the board, but there could be relief on the horizon for egg suppliers in the form of eggs from poultry farmers — if regulators give the go-ahead. People have fled en masse from their homes in disaster-affected Turkey to different parts of the country, reports Victoria Craig. Russia announced its production of oil substantially, leading to higher market prices for energy. And, advertisers for Sunday's Super Bowl showdown are having to navigate their messaging around Americans' unease about the state of the economy. 

Segments From this episode

Eggs from poultry farmers could help ease shortage, if regulators allow it

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

People flee disaster areas in Turkey

Victoria Craig reports from the Turkish capital Ankara.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Russia announces oil cuts, affecting world prices

Chris Farrell, Chief Economist at FHN Financial, gives us the Low-down.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

What's in store with this year's Super Bowl commercials?

by David Brancaccio and Jarrett Dang
Feb 10, 2023
Expect brands to team up for ads, and a special surprise from Blockbuster.
Super Bowl LVII signage in Phoenix, Arizona. This year's commercials will likely make little to light reference to stressful economic conditions face by many Americans, says Ad Age editor Jeanine Poggi.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Red Boyfriend Genes

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:43 AM PST
9:37
2:15 AM PST
10:21
7:44 AM PST
1:50
Feb 9, 2023
27:40
Feb 9, 2023
11:36
Feb 7, 2023
22:31
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
How aid is getting to earthquake-affected Turkey and Syria
How aid is getting to earthquake-affected Turkey and Syria
As tax season approaches, accounting firms are short on staff
As tax season approaches, accounting firms are short on staff
What would it take to balance the federal budget?
What would it take to balance the federal budget?
We want your “shrinkflation” stories
We want your “shrinkflation” stories

Invest $5/month in Marketplace ❤️

and we’ll thank you with a Marketplace Investor T-shirt – only through Valentine’s Day!

Donate Now