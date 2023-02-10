and we’ll thank you with a Marketplace Investor T-shirt – only through Valentine’s Day!
Could poultry farmers come to the rescue for egg suppliers?
Egg prices are still up in supermarkets across the board, but there could be relief on the horizon for egg suppliers in the form of eggs from poultry farmers — if regulators give the go-ahead. People have fled en masse from their homes in disaster-affected Turkey to different parts of the country, reports Victoria Craig. Russia announced its production of oil substantially, leading to higher market prices for energy. And, advertisers for Sunday's Super Bowl showdown are having to navigate their messaging around Americans' unease about the state of the economy.
Segments From this episode
Eggs from poultry farmers could help ease shortage, if regulators allow it
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
People flee disaster areas in Turkey
Victoria Craig reports from the Turkish capital Ankara.
Russia announces oil cuts, affecting world prices
Chris Farrell, Chief Economist at FHN Financial, gives us the Low-down.
What's in store with this year's Super Bowl commercials?
Expect brands to team up for ads, and a special surprise from Blockbuster.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC