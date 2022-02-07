Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Could our future be rated AR?
Feb 7, 2022

Could our future be rated AR?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also today: The Beijing Olympics are underway, but alleged human rights abuses in the country have cast a pall over the festivities. However, corporate sponsors for the games haven't budged despite calls from groups to boycott. Julia Coronado talks with us about how the markets are interpreting the Fed's messaging about rate hikes.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:28 AM PST
9:09
2:18 AM PST
7:54
7:36 AM PST
1:50
Feb 4, 2022
20:41
Feb 4, 2022
26:35
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Jan 31, 2022
1:36
Are we ready for an augmented reality future?
Are we ready for an augmented reality future?
Tracing America’s long history of racial housing discrimination
Race and Economy
Tracing America’s long history of racial housing discrimination
January's strong jobs report says more people have come off the sidelines to go to work
January's strong jobs report says more people have come off the sidelines to go to work
Corporate sponsors quiet as Beijing Olympics get underway
Corporate sponsors quiet as Beijing Olympics get underway