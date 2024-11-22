Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Support the fact-based journalism you rely on with a donation to Marketplace today.
Could OpenAI challenge Google?
Nov 22, 2024

Could OpenAI challenge Google?

Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images
The company is reportedly working on its own AI-powered internet browser. Plus, we sit down with filmmaker Stephen Maing to discuss his new documentary, "Union."

Segments From this episode

News of an AI-powered browser comes after DOJ pushes sale of Chrome

by Nova Safo

OpenAI has reportedly reached out to a number of developers and companies about the browser it’s working on. But it’s still early days, and a launch is not expected anytime soon.

Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio

New film follows Amazon union efforts, challenges for labor ahead

by David Brancaccio , Meredith Garretson and Erika Soderstrom
Nov 22, 2024
Amazon workers in New York voted to unionize more than two years ago. Amazon still has not met them at the bargaining table.
Union organizer Christian Smalls speaks following the April 1, 2022, vote for the unionization of the Amazon Staten Island warehouse in New York.
Andrea Renault/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

