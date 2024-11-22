Could OpenAI challenge Google?
The company is reportedly working on its own AI-powered internet browser. Plus, we sit down with filmmaker Stephen Maing to discuss his new documentary, "Union."
News of an AI-powered browser comes after DOJ pushes sale of Chrome
OpenAI has reportedly reached out to a number of developers and companies about the browser it’s working on. But it’s still early days, and a launch is not expected anytime soon.
New film follows Amazon union efforts, challenges for labor ahead
Amazon workers in New York voted to unionize more than two years ago. Amazon still has not met them at the bargaining table.
