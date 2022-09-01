Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Could more skilled migration solve Australia’s chronic worker shortage?
Sep 1, 2022

Could more skilled migration solve Australia’s chronic worker shortage?

From the BBC World Service: Australia's government is holding a two-day summit in Canberra with business groups and trade unions to figure out what to do about a lack of workers for some jobs. Also, the International Monetary Fund approved a $1.2 billion loan for Sri Lanka to prevent an all-out economic collapse, after a week of talks with government officials. And, in Ethiopia, we hear about the early effects of losing out on a lucrative U.S. trade deal because of the unrest in the country.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

