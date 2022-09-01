Could more skilled migration solve Australia’s chronic worker shortage?
From the BBC World Service: Australia's government is holding a two-day summit in Canberra with business groups and trade unions to figure out what to do about a lack of workers for some jobs. Also, the International Monetary Fund approved a $1.2 billion loan for Sri Lanka to prevent an all-out economic collapse, after a week of talks with government officials. And, in Ethiopia, we hear about the early effects of losing out on a lucrative U.S. trade deal because of the unrest in the country.
