Could LNG from Australia help ease Europe’s energy crisis?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: A rare cargo of liquified natural gas is arriving in England, and some of it could be piped to mainland Europe. Many European countries are struggling to find a solution to an energy crisis after Russia cut gas flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to just 20% of normal levels. Plus, more than 10,000 employers in Japan have been found to be forcing staff to work illegally long hours. And, as South Africa expands its vaccine production capacity, is more localized manufacturing still relevant?
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant