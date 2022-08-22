The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Could LNG from Australia help ease Europe’s energy crisis?
Aug 22, 2022

Could LNG from Australia help ease Europe’s energy crisis?

From the BBC World Service: A rare cargo of liquified natural gas is arriving in England, and some of it could be piped to mainland Europe. Many European countries are struggling to find a solution to an energy crisis after Russia cut gas flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to just 20% of normal levels. Plus, more than 10,000 employers in Japan have been found to be forcing staff to work illegally long hours. And, as South Africa expands its vaccine production capacity, is more localized manufacturing still relevant?

