Could Japan become one of the world’s biggest defense spenders?
From the BBC World Service: Japan's defense ministry has requested a record $40 billion for its next budget, even though the country can't have an active military under its pacifist constitution after losing World War II. Plus, Russia has again cut off gas flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany. And, Germany considers a speed limit on its famed autobahn (freeways) as part of efforts to save fuel.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant