Could inflation lead to another big shift in our behavior?
Apr 19, 2022

Could inflation lead to another big shift in our behavior?

Consumers changed their behavior during the pandemic. They ate more of their meals at home and spent more time streaming shows and movies. And now that they're dealing with inflation, they may be changing their behavior once again. Where are we going to start seeing these changes? We asked Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets. Several companies belonging to far-right radio host Alex Jones (of Infowars fame) have filed for bankruptcy. The U.N. share concerns about how the focus on war in Ukraine could strain relief efforts in other parts of the world.

Could Netflix queue up a hint on how inflation can alter our behavior?

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Meredith Garretson , Alex Schroeder and Ariana Rosas
Apr 19, 2022
We spoke to Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, for some insight.
The latest numbers from Netflix could offer some insight into how behaviors are changing because of inflation.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
