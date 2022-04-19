Could inflation lead to another big shift in our behavior?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Consumers changed their behavior during the pandemic. They ate more of their meals at home and spent more time streaming shows and movies. And now that they're dealing with inflation, they may be changing their behavior once again. Where are we going to start seeing these changes? We asked Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets. Several companies belonging to far-right radio host Alex Jones (of Infowars fame) have filed for bankruptcy. The U.N. share concerns about how the focus on war in Ukraine could strain relief efforts in other parts of the world.
Segments From this episode
Could Netflix queue up a hint on how inflation can alter our behavior?
We spoke to Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, for some insight.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer