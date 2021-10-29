Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Could inflation be heading in the right direction?
Oct 29, 2021

Also today: Winter is coming for the cruise industry, but could that be good news? Ships are ready to take on vaccinated passengers. In Scotland, Glasgow is hosting the big U.N. climate change conference known as COP26. However, its garbage-ridden streets and rat issues threaten to trash its reputation.

Segments From this episode

Smoother sailing this winter for the cruise industry?

by Caroline Champlin
Oct 29, 2021
One key to cruise bookings is whether people can find good airfares and flights.
An aerial view from a drone shows Royal Caribbean’s Navigator of the Sea cruise ship docked at PortMiami on March 02, 2021 in Miami, Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
As world leaders tackle emissions at COP26, Glasgow battles rats

by Stephen Beard
Oct 29, 2021
As Scotland’s most populous city prepares to host the latest U.N. Climate Change summit, some local politicians fret about the global spotlight falling on their city’s alleged lack of cleanliness.
Mounds of rubbish dumped underneath the M8 motorway on Aug. 19, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. Fly-tippers have been discarding refuge under a motorway flyover including construction waste, window frames, bath tubs and general household trash.
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

