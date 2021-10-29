Could inflation be heading in the right direction?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also today: Winter is coming for the cruise industry, but could that be good news? Ships are ready to take on vaccinated passengers. In Scotland, Glasgow is hosting the big U.N. climate change conference known as COP26. However, its garbage-ridden streets and rat issues threaten to trash its reputation.
Segments From this episode
Smoother sailing this winter for the cruise industry?
One key to cruise bookings is whether people can find good airfares and flights.
As world leaders tackle emissions at COP26, Glasgow battles rats
As Scotland’s most populous city prepares to host the latest U.N. Climate Change summit, some local politicians fret about the global spotlight falling on their city’s alleged lack of cleanliness.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director