Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support the fact-based journalism you rely on with a donation to Marketplace today. Give Now!
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Could Google really get broken up?
Nov 19, 2024

Could Google really get broken up?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
J. David Ake/Getty Images
In one antitrust case, the U.S. government wants to break up the tech giant’s search business by splitting off its Chrome browser into a separate company.

Segments From this episode

DOJ pushes Google to sell off Chrome

by Nova Safo

Chrome is the most popular browser on the internet, accounting for two-thirds of global web traffic. Its dominance plays a key role in Google’s ad business, as Chrome collects extensive user data and search information.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

International students contribute record amount to U.S. economy

by Elizabeth Trovall
Nov 19, 2024
Roughly half of international students are from China or India — and many are grad students or recent graduates permitted to work on a student visa for a time after graduation.
Around 6% of all university students in the U.S. are international, according to the Institute of International Education.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Data shows more loans are being rejected — but why?

by Justin Ho
Nov 19, 2024
The New York Federal Reserve found that rejection rates for loan applications are higher than they were in 2023 for credit cards, auto loans, mortgages and refinances.
Nancy Vanden Houten, lead economist at Oxford Economics, said lower-income borrowers are having the most trouble with credit card and auto loan applications.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:28 AM PST
7:12
3:23 AM PST
12:50
3:00 AM PST
32:24
3:52 PM PST
29:34
3:36 PM PST
12:58
Nov 12, 2024
15:26
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
Solar panels on religious buildings save money — and inspire congregants to give green energy a try
Solar panels on religious buildings save money — and inspire congregants to give green energy a try
After a turbulent few months, unemployment filings fall again
After a turbulent few months, unemployment filings fall again
Disney's dreams come true: a profitable streaming service
Disney's dreams come true: a profitable streaming service
Report finds retirees feeling stretched financially
Report finds retirees feeling stretched financially