Could Google really get broken up?
In one antitrust case, the U.S. government wants to break up the tech giant’s search business by splitting off its Chrome browser into a separate company.
Segments From this episode
DOJ pushes Google to sell off Chrome
Chrome is the most popular browser on the internet, accounting for two-thirds of global web traffic. Its dominance plays a key role in Google’s ad business, as Chrome collects extensive user data and search information.
International students contribute record amount to U.S. economy
Roughly half of international students are from China or India — and many are grad students or recent graduates permitted to work on a student visa for a time after graduation.
Data shows more loans are being rejected — but why?
The New York Federal Reserve found that rejection rates for loan applications are higher than they were in 2023 for credit cards, auto loans, mortgages and refinances.
