Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

Could French disenchantment with Macron’s reforms spill over to the EU?

November 27, 2018

From the BBC World Service… French President Emmanuel Macron says he "won’t give in" to protests over higher fuel prices, but it’s more than just the rising price of diesel that’s angering some people in France. The president’s package of reforms aimed at changing how the economy works are becoming less popular among the French people. Then, while Facebook has been accused of spreading fake news, its boss Mark Zuckerberg has avoided facing international lawmakers to answer questions about the company’s data protection policies. Today, a committee of parliamentarians from the U.K. and Canada will try to get answers at a joint session in London.

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.