Could French disenchantment with Macron’s reforms spill over to the EU?

November 27, 2018

From the BBC World Service… French President Emmanuel Macron says he "won’t give in" to protests over higher fuel prices, but it’s more than just the rising price of diesel that’s angering some people in France. The president’s package of reforms aimed at changing how the economy works are becoming less popular among the French people. Then, while Facebook has been accused of spreading fake news, its boss Mark Zuckerberg has avoided facing international lawmakers to answer questions about the company’s data protection policies. Today, a committee of parliamentarians from the U.K. and Canada will try to get answers at a joint session in London.