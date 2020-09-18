SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyFast-Track Vaccines

Could England face a second lockdown?
Sep 18, 2020

Could England face a second lockdown?

The U.K. government is considering a second lockdown in England after a spike in coronavirus cases. Also, the path to a vaccine, from the head of a pharmaceutical manufacturing organization in Europe. And, a sightseeing flight to nowhere in Australia.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
