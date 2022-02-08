Could a windfall tax on energy giants help households struggling with their bills?
From the BBC World Service: BP is the latest energy firm to report bumper profits, as it benefits from higher oil and natural gas prices, which have pushed up costs for households. Plus, the European Union unveils its "chips" plan, to spend billions boosting semiconductor manufacturing on the continent. And, India's microblogging app Koo aims to go global.
