Could a private company deliver U.S. mail better than the U.S. Mail?
On today's show: the finances of USPS, the fine print of November retail sales and the supper club's great comeback.
Why is the U.S. Postal Service in the red?
President-elect Donald Trump has said he's "looking at" privatizing USPS — an idea that comes as the service ended the last fiscal year with a $9.5 billion net loss.
Parsing fresh retail sales data
There’s news that retail sales rose more than expected in November. But look at the fine print and you’ll see that a lot of that was people buying cars and trucks to replace vehicles lost during hurricanes. To help us with this, let’s chat with Jared Dillian, founder of the personal finance site Jared Dillian Money.
In many cities, a century-old dinner model is getting new life
Supper clubs are popping up in cities from Philadelphia to Boise.
