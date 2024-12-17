Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Could a private company deliver U.S. mail better than the U.S. Mail?
Dec 17, 2024

Paul Ratje/AFP via Getty Images
On today's show: the finances of USPS, the fine print of November retail sales and the supper club's great comeback.

Segments From this episode

Trump's Second Term

Why is the U.S. Postal Service in the red?

by Henry Epp
Dec 17, 2024
President-elect Donald Trump has said he's "looking at" privatizing USPS — an idea that comes as the service ended the last fiscal year with a $9.5 billion net loss.
The United State Postal Service ended its last fiscal year with a net loss of $9.5 billion.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Parsing fresh retail sales data

by David Brancaccio

There’s news that retail sales rose more than expected in November. But look at the fine print and you’ll see that a lot of that was people buying cars and trucks to replace vehicles lost during hurricanes. To help us with this, let’s chat with Jared Dillian, founder of the personal finance site Jared Dillian Money.

In many cities, a century-old dinner model is getting new life

by Justin Kramon
Dec 17, 2024
Supper clubs are popping up in cities from Philadelphia to Boise.
A table at Amanda Shulman's Her Place Supper Club is one of the most coveted dinner reservations in Philly.
Ted Nghiem
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

